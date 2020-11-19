Two held for murder, taking body till Gujarat in train

According to the accused, they argued after he told her that he would tie the knot only after his elder brother gets married.

A 46-year-old businessman was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s fiancé and her mother after he objected to her wedding. The deceased, Neeraj Gupta, lived in Model Town with his wife and was allegedly in a relationship with a woman named Faizal (29).

Police said that after allegedly killing him, the accused put the body in a suitcase and hired a cab. They went to Nizamuddin railway station and boarded a train. The body was dumped in Bharuch in Gujarat and is yet to be recovered, police said.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “Gupta’s friend filed a complaint four days ago, saying his friend went missing from his house. We checked Gupta’s call records and location but he couldn’t be traced. Today, Gupta’s wife came to us and alleged that Faizal, who worked with her husband, was in a relationship with him and knows where he is.”

Police interrogated Faizal, who said her parents wanted her to marry another man. She was engaged to Juber (28), who worked in the pantry section of the Railways. She told police she was at her house with Juber and her mother Shaheen (45) when Gupta came and asked her to call off the wedding. An altercation broke out and Gupta was killed, police said, adding that Juber and Shaheen have been arrested.

