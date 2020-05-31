Delhi: Two held for misusing travel pass to ‘smuggle drugs’

Police said this was their third trip from Jharkhand to Punjab, and they had already smuggled over 50 kg of opium. (Representational Image) Police said this was their third trip from Jharkhand to Punjab, and they had already smuggled over 50 kg of opium. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police has arrested two men who were allegedly smuggling over 12 kg of opium in their car during the lockdown in Delhi. The accused hail from Punjab and had procured e-passes to transport migrants to Jharkhand.

Police said the accused, Shan Masiah and Chetan Patial, worked under a transporter named Gurmeet Singh at Hoshiarpur in Punjab. While returning from Jharkhand, they collected the drugs from an associate. Police had received information about the smugglers a month ago.

A team under ACP Special Cell Attar Singh followed the vehicles and identified the accused. DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “The two were on their way to Kashmere Gate to deliver the consignment.”

Police said this was their third trip from Jharkhand to Punjab, and they had already smuggled over 50 kg of opium.

