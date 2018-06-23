Two held for luring, killing man in Gurgaon

According to police, the accused have been identified as Ankur and Monu, both of whom hail from Hasanpur village in UP’s Bulandshahr district. (Representational) According to police, the accused have been identified as Ankur and Monu, both of whom hail from Hasanpur village in UP’s Bulandshahr district. (Representational)

Faridabad police Thursday arrested two people for looting and murdering a man after luring him with the promise of getting him married — an arrangement the victim, Sukhbir Kumar, was keen on since the death of his wife which had left him a single parent of three children.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Ankur and Monu, both of whom hail from Hasanpur village in UP’s Bulandshahr district.

The duo committed the crime on June 19, hours after they arrived in the city with Kumar. “Kumar had sold some of his land a few weeks before the incident took place, and the accused wanted the money he had procured from the sale. The accused managed to coax Kumar to carry the money to Faridabad,” said DCP (central) Lokender Singh.

“Ankur, Monu and Kumar arrived at the house of Kumar’s brother-in-law, Suresh Kumar, on June 19, where the four men had a meal and alcohol. Around 11.30 pm, the duo took Kumar to the Railway line in Sector 61, and committed the crime,” Singh added.

The men allegedly strangled Kumar to death with his own safa, and then smashed his face with rocks to make it difficult for people and police to identify the body.

Police said a case has been registered at the Ballabhgarh City police station under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) on June 20.

