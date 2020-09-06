Two held for killing man they met on gay dating app

Police officers said the two stabbed 25-year-old Sanni Dayal as he resisted a robbery bid.

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing another man they met through a dating app as he resisted a robbery bid, police said.

The accused, Sumit (20) and Karthik (24), both residents of Gautampuri, were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death Sanni Dayal (25) in a deserted forest area of Aali Vihar on Saturday night, they said.

The body was spotted by a passerby, who informed the police, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “During investigation, the deceased’s mobile phone was found missing. When contacted, it was found to be switched off. The Call Detail Record (CDR) of the mobile number was collected and its last location was traced to Gautampuri, in Badarpur.”

CDR analysis revealed that Dayal was in constant touch with a person through mobile phone and on the basis of the WhatsApp profile picture, the user of the contact was identified as Arjun Kumar, a resident of Gautampuri. During inquiry, Arjun told the police that his phone had been used by an acquaintance, Sumit, on Saturday evening, the officer said.

Subsequently, Sumit, also a resident of Gautampuri, was arrested and the mobile phone of the deceased recovered from his possession. Sumit confessed to killing Dayal with the help of Kartik, the officer added.

Sumit told the police that he came in contact with Dayal through a dating app for homosexuals. The two called Dayal for a meeting and took him on a scooty to the isolated jungle, where they robbed him, the DCP said.

They asked Dayal to hand over his mobile too, but when he refused, they took it on knife-point and stabbed him before escaping from the spot, he said.

Kartik was arrested from Aali Vihar. One country-made pistol along with a live cartridge and a blood-stained knife were recovered from his home in Gautampuri, he said.

The scooty belonged to an acquaintance of Sumit and it was also recovered, he added.

A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

While no criminal antecedent of Sumit has been found, his associate Karthik was previously involved in four cases, including attempt to murder, hurt and those registered under the Arms Act, they said.

