Delhi: Two held for killing man over affair

Police have arrested a man and a woman he was having an affair with for allegedly killing the latter’s brother-in-law in East Delhi’s Ghazipur.

Police claimed they killed him as he was opposed to their relationship.

DCP (east) Pankaj Singh said the accused have been identified as Mohit Bhati (29), and Pooja (26). “Mohit was arrested on Sunday after a tip-off. Pooja was also arrested the same day,” he said.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. “The victim, Manoj Kumar, was heading to a shop when he was shot dead by Mohit. When he did not return home, Pooja went looking for him and found him in a pool of blood. She informed police,” said a police officer.

Police added that Mohit and an accomplice had also allegedly killed Pooja’s husband after he had found out about their relationship.

