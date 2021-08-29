Two held for kidnapping three-day-old infant from Ghaziabad hospital

Less than 10 hours after a three-day-old infant was kidnapped from a government hospital, Ghaziabad Police rescued the baby and arrested two people in connection with the case.

According to police, a complaint was filed after the infant went missing from a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Murad Nagar. The child’s mother, Meenu, had alleged that she woke up at around 4 am on Saturday to find her baby boy missing from the room.

“We received information that a toddler had gone missing from the government facility in Murad Nagar on Saturday. Teams, including SWAT officials, began investigation and the accused were intercepted near Gangnahar hours after the incident took place. The boy was safely recovered from the accused and handed over to the family,” said Dr Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad.

Meenu had given birth to a baby boy on Wednesday in the CHC and was under observation. The woman, in the complaint, alleged that she had checked on her son at 3 am on Saturday following which she fell asleep. She woke up an hour later and found that her baby was not in the ward, said the complaint.

The woman informed her family and a large crowd gathered outside the hospital. Angry family members and locals from Surana village blocked the Meerut-Ghaziabad stretch of the highway with vehicles, demanding action against the hospital staff. The blockade lasted for few hours and was only lifted after senior officials promised swift action in the case.

Meenu had told police that a woman in a saree was spotted multiple times in the ward. Police obtained CCTV footage of the area and locals were questioned to ascertain visitors.

Police then arrested Vijay, a transgender, and one Prince after the team zeroed in on them on Saturday night. The accused confessed to stealing the baby as they wanted to take him home, said police.

Police, prima facie, have not found any evidence that the child was being trafficked.

Police have not found any criminal liability on the part of the hospital. Two ward staffers, including a woman, were suspended for alleged negligence, said an official from Ghaziabad Medical Department.