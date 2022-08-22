scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Two held for kidnapping JDU leader’s son from Noida

The accused have been identified as Ayub and Rashid, who were residing at Ecotech-III in Greater Noida, police said.

Noida police have recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, one knife and an Ertiga car from the accused.

Two men were arrested for kidnapping two people, including the son of a Janata Dal United (JDU) politician from Bihar on Monday, following an exchange of gunfire with Noida Police. Three other associates are currently absconding, Noida police said.

The accused have been identified as Ayub and Rashid, who were residing at Ecotech-III in Greater Noida, police said. They kidnapped Dilbar Khan and Parvez Ansari, residents of Bihar’s Banka district on Sunday. Khan is the son of Minhaj Khan, a former Zila Adhyaksh of JDU in Bihar and presently a member of the party in the state, police said.

According to information received by Noida police, on Sunday evening the accused Ayyub and Rashid along with their co-accused abducted Dilbar Khan from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk in vehicle and demanded ransom of Rs 5 lakh from Khan’s family.

On being informed of the incident, Noida police took over and arrived at Chuhadpur underpass on Monday with the ‘dummy ransom  amount’, as instructed by the accused, and handed it over to secure the kidnapped men, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

When police tried to arrest the accused, they fired at the police team. Police fired back in self-defence, and during the crossfire one of the accused Ayub was subsequently hurt on his leg and was taken to government hospital for treatment, police said. Ayub and Rashid were arrested but three others managed to escape from the spot, they added.

Noida police have recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, one knife and an Ertiga car from the accused, police said.

More from Delhi

Two FIR’s have been registered under IPC Sections 364A (Kidnapping for ransom, etc.) and 307(Attempt to murder) have been registered against the accused and the search for the absconders is underway, police said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:28:41 pm
Next Story

Durand Cup: East Bengal start with goalless draw against Indian Navy Kolkata

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement