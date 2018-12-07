Delhi: Two held for helping man accused of molestation escape from police

Days after family members of a 22-year-old man helped him escape from Ghaziabad’s Tronica City police station, where he was taken for allegedly molesting a girl, police have arrested two more people in connection with

the case. The accused, Rahul, is still absconding, added police.

According to station house officer (Tronica City) Shyamveer Singh: “The accused Rahul is on the run, but eight out of the nine members of his family named in the FIR have been arrested. His father and brother were arrested on Thursday, while six others were arrested on Wednesday.”

According to police, Rahul allegedly molested a girl on Monday, who raised an alarm. Her family informed police about the incident. Within an hour, Rahul was taken to the Tronica City police station along with the girl’s relatives to file an FIR, police said.

While the complaint was being filed, around nine people from the accused’s family came to the police station and insisted that they wanted to meet him, said police. However, police said Rahul’s family was denied entry, following which they allegedly turned violent and attacked two constables.

“A scuffle ensued in which the family members of the accused hurled sticks at policemen. One of our constables, Devi Prasad, was injured… while a woman constable managed to escape,” said Shyamveer Singh.

Police said a call for reinforcement was made, but by the time it arrived, the whole family had escaped along with Rahul.

An FIR under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt), 332 (hurting public servant) and 353 (assault) has been filed against nine persons, including Rahul, and five-six unnamed persons for the attack on the policemen.

A separate FIR has been filed against Rahul under relevant IPC sections for the alleged molestation, police said.