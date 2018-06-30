Two held for fake Aadhaar racket, police find dozens of cards

On June 26, police had received information about an “Aadhaar card centre” running illegally in Shastri Nagar. (Representational image) On June 26, police had received information about an “Aadhaar card centre” running illegally in Shastri Nagar. (Representational image)

With the arrest of two persons, including a former data entry operator, Delhi Police claimed to have busted a fake Aadhaar card racket allegedly running from Sarai Rohilla. Police said the accused, Vikash Kumar (27) of Burari and his associate Sushil Kumar (25) of Begumpur, were arrested from Shastri Nagar on June 26.

Additional DCP (north) Vinit Kumar said a fake rubber stamp of the District Magistrate East, fake affidavits, 52 fully prepared fake plastic Aadhaar cards, 400 partially completed plastic cards, nine laminated Aadhaar cards, Rs 24,000 in cash and gadgets to make the cards had been recovered.

Police said a constable was sent as a decoy customer and he requested a change in address in his Aadhaar card. The shopkeeper asked for Rs 500 in return, and was arrested.

After his arrest, Vikash disclosed that he started a photocopy shop at Shastri Nagar in 2013. “Making no profit, Vikash and Sushil contacted a private firm authorised to prepare Aadhaar cards and were hired as data entry operators at a bank branch. They were provided user ID and password. But they took the equipment from the bank and installed it at their shop in Shastri Nagar,” said DCP Kumar.

They would charge Rs 400-Rs 500 per Aadhaar card, police said, adding that Vikash is a BSc graduate while Sushil worked at an insurance company in Janakpuri.

