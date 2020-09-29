Two held for ‘defamatory’ content on PM: Police

The morphed picture, allegedly posted by Hussain, had the PM in it, the FIR states. (Representational Image)

Two Ghaziabad residents were arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content about the Prime Minister and Home Minister on Facebook. According to police, a Ghaziabad-based lawyer, Akash Vashishtha, filed a complaint against the two men, Zakir Hussain and Sadir Ali, who are in their early twenties.

“We received a complaint against two locals for their social media post, which was found to be objectionable in nature. They were booked under the IT Act and arrested on Monday. Police are questioning the accused on their social media activity. Further action will be taken after digital evidence is analysed,” said Abhishek Verma, SP City.

According to the FIR, the complainant was browsing Facebook when he found a post on the group ‘Modi Mission 2024’. The morphed picture, allegedly posted by Hussain, had the PM in it, the FIR states. The complainant said he then scanned Hussain’s profile and found an objectionable photo of the Home Minister. The following day, the complainant claims, he chanced on Ali’s profile, which had similar content.

The FIR has been filed under Section 501 (printing defamatory matter) and Section 67 (obscene material) of the IT Act in Kavi Nagar police station.

“Facebook is an international social media website. Any such posts bring the country shame and portray the PM in a bad light. I am not a political person and I am not affiliated to any party. But no responsible citizen will tolerate the PM’s insult in such a manner,” the FIR quotes the lawyer as saying.

The complainant further alleged that the incident took place in May and Ghaziabad Police delayed filing the FIR. Verma denied this claim: “There was no delay and we filed the FIR within hours after receiving the complaint.”

