Two held for ATM fraud that led girl to commit suicide in Dwarka

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old girl in Dwarka over a month ago, police said.

The two men had fraudulently withdrawn money from the girl’s account through an ATM, which had prompted her to take the extreme step, police said.

The girl, Nisha, had visited an ATM near her house in Bharat Colony and withdrawn Rs 6,000. The two men, who were also standing there, had allegedly told her to “re-swipe the card and cancel the transaction”. Five minutes after she left, around Rs 29,000 was withdrawn from her account.

Police said the girl later hanged herself inside her room with her mother’s chunni.

The accused, identified as Sumit Chaudhary and Narender Singh, were allegedly involved in at least seven cases of cheating. Fifteen ATM cards of different banks were recovered from them. “There are others involved in the fraud and police are on the lookout for them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Police said the accused would operate in groups of three and target ATMs without security guards or CCTV cameras.

While two persons would distract the person and swipe their ATM card with a blank one, the third would stand outside and tip them off about police.

While investigating the case, a five-minute footage proved to be crucial as police saw two men behind the girl inside the ATM.

“But even after looking at the CCTV footage, we could not ascertain their identity. Local informers were deployed and several residents were roped in, and local police stations also read up on criminal dossiers of ATM fraudsters for clues,” said a police officer.

Local police then asked the district cyber cell to help them analyse call dump data. The task proved to be difficult as police had to round off suspects from a list of 561,321 mobile numbers.

“After an extensive round of CDR analysis, we ended up with three mobile numbers and two of the locations were tracked. From there, we arrested the accused,” said the officer.

