Two held for cheating credit card users after illegally accessing email accounts: Delhi police

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating more than 50 people over the past six months in various places including Delhi and Hyderabad after illegally accessing their credit card details, the Delhi police said on Thursday.

Police said Abhay Verma (22) and Nishan Singh (30) had illegally accessed their victims’ email accounts using the ‘forgot password’ option, collected details such as saved passwords and credit cards, and transferred money to accounts not directly linked to them.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) was registered at the Northwest Delhi cyber police station in May after a man complained that nearly Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 24, 238 had been debited through his two credit cards though he had not shared the credit card details or OTPs with anyone.

Police said the debited amount was found to have been credited to an account in Jalandhar, Punjab. The account holder said her nephew Sandeep had taken her SIM and ATM cards in good faith.

When questioned, Sandeep told police he had shared the account details with a friend who used to be his neighbour in Delhi. After raiding multiple locations in Delhi, police arrested Nishan from Chander Vihar on August 17 and Abhay from the Uttam Nagar bus stand on August 23.

“Abhay was responsible for collecting confidential details of people on the pretext of credit card offers and Nishan would transfer the money to unrelated bank accounts. They shared the money in a 70:30 ratio,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

Nishan would travel in search of bank accounts to hack into while Abhay travelled to different metros in the guise of a bank employee to collect customer information, according to police. They had worked at a call centre for two years.

Two mobile phones, five credit and debit cards, an ATM card and several ID cards were recovered from the accused men, said police, who are investigating the other frauds they might have committed as well whether they had any accomplice.