Two held after raid at South Delhi bar

The owner of a South Delhi bar was arrested after a raid was conducted by the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Friday night for allegedly operating without a valid liquor licence and serving illegal alcohol. EIB officers said they received information about unauthorised liquor allegedly being served at Nocturnal Air Bar in South-Ex, which opened three months ago. The owner, Amit Singh, and bar manager, Mahesh, are currently in police custody under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

“For the past two weeks, we’ve been working on information about illegal activities at Nocturnal Bar. The raid lasted about three-four hours, as the formalities were completed. Several bottles of unlicenced liquor were seized, along with bottles that came from another state,” said Alok Kumar, ACP (EIB).

Officers claimed Singh was unable to produce a licence when asked for one.