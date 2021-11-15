Two Gurgaon-based doctors held for giving information to gangster in theft case

The Haryana special task force (STF) has arrested two Gurgaon-based doctors for allegedly conspiring in the theft of several crores from the office of a residential society in Sector 82 in August.

Police had earlier arrested a 35-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police for his involvement in the same case.

Sources said earlier this week, police arrested the doctors for allegedly providing information of cash and location to gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, who planned the theft and is suspected to be hiding abroad. The gangster’s six associates had carried out the theft.

A senior police officer of STF Haryana Police confirmed that the two doctors were arrested and taken on remand for four days.

“The doctors had conspired and given a tip-off to gangster Lagarpuria about cash kept in the office of the society. They are being questioned about their links with the gangster and who had informed them of the cash,” said the officer.

Police had initially said that Rs 50 lakh was stolen. The case was later handed over to STF for further investigation. Sources said Rs 1.9 crore cash, gold and foreign currency worth crores was recovered from their possession.

Police said at least six men had allegedly stolen cash from the maintenance office of a residential society in Sector 82 on the night of August 4.

The theft was reported to police on August 21 after the complainant had gone to collect the cash to deposit it in the bank and noticed Rs 50 lakh missing, following which an FIR under IPC Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) was registered at Kherki Daula police station.

Subsequently, police had added sections of trespass (IPC section 454 and 457) and criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC) and the Arms Act to the FIR.

On September 30, the crime branch of Gurgaon Police had arrested three members of Lagarpuria’s gang – Dara Singh, Amit alias Mitte and Abhinav – after an exchange of fire near Bajghera. During questioning, the accused had confessed to their involvement in the theft. Dara Singh, one of the accused, had named ASI Vikash Gulia in his disclosure statement.

Gulia and Lagarpuria hail from the same village in Jhajjar, Haryana. “Lagarpuria has over 30 criminal cases against him including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and kidnapping. He had hatched the plan and roped in ASI Gulia, whose job was to collect Rs 10 lakh of stolen money from Lagarpuria’s gang members and send a part of the loot to an associate,” said a crime branch officer, requesting anonymity.

On October 8, Gulia was arrested from hall number 1 of Police Training College, Wazirabad. He was posted with the southwestern range of the Special Cell. He was a constable and got a promotion after two out-of-turn promotions.