Two groups of Africans clash in Khirki Extn, one stabbed

A Nigerian national was stabbed while a few others sustained minor injuries after a fight broke out between two groups of Africans in Khirki Extension on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a building in the area. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Police identified the injured as Johanson (25). A case of attempt to murder has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station. Eyewitnesses told police that two groups — each had about 10-15 men — gathered in the area and got into an abusive argument. After a few minutes, the groups attacked each other.

In the CCTV footage, a Nigerian national is seen holding a dagger and attacking Johanson. One group is also seen pelting stones at the other. “The CCTV grab also shows one of the groups pelting stones at the other group and local residents fleeing from the area in order to avoid getting caught in the middle. The locals residents then alerted the PCR and police reached the spot,” an officer said.

Police said the two groups had clashed with each other on the previous night as well, but dispersed after local residents threatened to inform police.

According to police, the African nationals were either students or visitors on a business visa.

Police said Johanson was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors said he had suffered laceration wounds.

Investigating officers said the two groups had a monetary dispute.

So far, our investigation has revealed that Johanson reportedly owed some money to the other group. But we have got contradicting version from both sides. The reason for the clash is still unclear. We are probing if the two groups were involved in any illegal activity,” a police officer said.

