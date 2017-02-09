Two get life term for acid attack on woman

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vivek Singal on Wednesday sentenced two men to life imprisonment, two years after they threw acid on 28-year-old Suman Rawat, who suffered 30 per cent burns. Her 9-year-old daughter, who was standing nearby during the incident, sustained 5 per cent burns.

The incident took place on December 15, 2014, at Rawat’s Palam Vihar residence. The main accused Raja was miffed since she had turned down his advances and had confided to his friend, Arif. The latter introduced him to Azad and the three hatched a plan to take revenge. The court also ordered the two accused will have to give 60 per cent of their earnings in prison to the victim.

