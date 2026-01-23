Two friends killed after motorcycle collides with truck in Northwest Delhi, driver held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two friends died after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, on Wednesday night, police said. The truck driver, identified as Baljinder Singh (35) — a resident of Khilchian village in Punjab’s Amritsar — has been arrested, officers added.
The deceased were identified as Azad Bharti (28), who worked at a medical shop in North Delhi’s Mukundpur, and Dipesh (28), a taxi driver, police said. Azad and Dipesh were both residents of Mukundpur, officers added.
According to the police, information regarding the accident was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station on Wednesday at approximately 11:50 pm. “Upon receipt of information, a police team immediately reached the spot at Gurjar Chowk, Bhalswa Dairy. A truck and a black Splendor, were found on the spot in an accidental state,” officers said.
Both the truck and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized, they added.
Two unconscious persons were also found at the accident spot and shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment, police added. “Both injured persons were declared brought dead,” an officer said.
According to the police, an eyewitness identified as Rohit was present at the accident spot and his statement was recorded. An FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station.
