Delhi: Two found dead at home, police suspect CO poisoning

A businessman and his employee were found unconscious at the former’s rented home in Subhash Nagar on Monday, allegedly after they inhaled toxic fumes from a fire they had lit in their room, police said.

The two, Tejinder Singh (31) and Gurtej (21), were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

DCP (west) Monika Bharadwaj said, “The crime team inspected the spot and recovered three bottles of alcohol, glasses and one angithi.”

Tejinder ran a furniture factory in Mayapuri. At 11.30 am, factory foreman Samarpreet reached the house to fetch keys and saw the two lying unconscious, according to police. “We are not suspecting any foul play. It seems they died of carbon monoxide poisoning,” said an officer.

Darshan Sachdeva, the landlord, said, “The two have been living here since August. We have never faced any trouble or received any complaints while they were here.”

