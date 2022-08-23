scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Two former excise officials named in CBI FIR suspended

The CBI Monday questioned a liquor distributor and an alleged middleman in connection with its probe. Sources identified them as Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Indospirit Group, and Arun Ramchandra Pillay, a Karnataka resident accused of moving money.

CBI officers at Manish Sisodia's residence. (PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs Monday suspended former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and former Deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, after they were named in the CBI FIR in the alleged scam in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Their suspension was recommended by L-G VK Saxena, after a vigilance report said both officers had allegedly worked to give undue benefits to liquor licencees in the city.

The CBI Monday questioned a liquor distributor and an alleged middleman in connection with its probe. Sources identified them as Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Indospirit Group, and Arun Ramchandra Pillay, a Karnataka resident accused of moving money.

On Sunday, the agency had opened lookout circulars (LoCs) against the two men among eight of those accused in the case. A total of 15 people and entities stand accused in the case including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and top excise officials.

Explained

How it started

The probe into Delhi’s liquor policy started with a report prepared by the Delhi Chief Secretary in July. The report alleged undue benefits, in the form of waivers among other things, were granted to liquor licencees. Based on this, the L-G recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

LoCs have been opened against Vijay Nair, CEO of event management company Only Much Louder; Amandeep Dhal, Director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd; Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Indospirit Group; Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd; Dinesh Arora, associated with Radha Industries; Sunny Mar-wah; authorised signatory of Mahadev Liquors; Arun Ramch-andra Pillay, a Karnataka resident accused of moving money; and Arjun Pandey, an alleged middleman. Vijay Nair and Dinesh Arora are already said to be abroad.

More from Delhi

CBI sources said the agency has also not opened an LoC against Manoj Rai, former employee of liquor giant Pernod Ricard. Rai in a public statement had said he was not absconding and would cooperate with the probe.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:26:46 am
Next Story

Girl raped, killed: Cops investigating mother’s role

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement