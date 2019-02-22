Two firms to supply meat to licenced shops: MCG

Two agencies have been selected to supply meat to authorised shops in the city, said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Thursday.

According to officials, Gitwako Farms and AOV Agro Foods will supply 40 metric tons of mutton and 36 metric tons of chicken to both licenced meat shops and hotels in Gurgaon. “We have directed licenced meat vendors to buy from the empanelled firms… As of now, they will supply meat at the retail price. Once depot centres in Badhshahpur and Palam Vihar are set up, the price may vary,” said MCG Joint Commissioner Rohit Yadav. “We have also issued notices to licenced meat vendors, directing them not to buy chicken and mutton that has been illegally slaughtered,” he said.

Action may also be taken against unauthorised meat shops, with officials being directed to carry out a “special drive” for the purpose. As per official records, there are 108 licenced meat vendors, while many others are unauthorised.

“We are issuing notices to unauthorised meat vendors and giving them 7-10 days to sell their goods and close shop. Action will be taken against those who fail to do this under Section 338 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994,” said Yadav, adding, “We will carry out a drive in March and April. Unauthorised shops being run out of permanent structures will be sealed, and temporary ones removed.”

In January 2018, the MCG had shut 24 meat shops functioning without a licence.

Meat shops have been a point of contention in Gurgaon, with Hindu outfits calling for their closure during festivals.