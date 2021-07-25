Two enter sewage tank in Noida to retrieve cricket ball, die

According to police, Sandeep (22) and Vishal Shrivastava (27) inhaled toxic gases as they entered the tank and later passed away.

Two men died and two others are undergoing treatment after they entered a sewer tank to retrieve a cricket ball in Noida.

As per officials, four men had entered the sewer one after another to retrieve the ball. A Jal Nigam operator had asked the men to not enter the sewer but they insisted, officials said. Two other men have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

A huge crowd had gathered in Sector 6 as the men became unconscious inside the sewer. The Jal Nigam operator along with locals in the area pulled out the four men as an ambulance was rushed.

Both decreased are residents of Noida, said police. The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem, said officials.