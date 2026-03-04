Two encounters, two deaths in Ghaziabad: Another brother accused of attacking YouTuber killed

Zeeshan had sustained injuries during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Ghaziabad Police on Sunday night, police had said, adding that he died during treatment early Monday.

A day after a man sustained “serious injuries” during an encounter with the police and subsequently died in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, his brother and the co-accused in the case of attack on YouTuber Salim Wastik met the same fate.

The accused had allegedly stabbed 50-year-old Wastik in the stomach and slit his throat in Ghaziabad last Friday.

Police said that Gulfam, like his brother Zeeshan, on Tuesday sustained injuries during the operation conducted by the Ghaziabad Police.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Gaud said that the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) unit of the Ghaziabad Crime Branch was on Tuesday informed that Gulfam, along with an accomplice was about to arrive in the city.