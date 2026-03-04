Two encounters, two deaths in Ghaziabad: Another brother accused of attacking YouTuber killed

Written by: Neetika Jha
Ghaziabad Updated: Mar 4, 2026 02:10 AM IST
A day after a man sustained “serious injuries” during an encounter with the police and subsequently died in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, his brother and the co-accused in the case of attack on YouTuber Salim Wastik met the same fate.

The accused had allegedly stabbed 50-year-old Wastik in the stomach and slit his throat in Ghaziabad last Friday.

Police said that Gulfam, like his brother Zeeshan, on Tuesday sustained injuries during the operation conducted by the Ghaziabad Police.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Gaud said that the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) unit of the Ghaziabad Crime Branch was on Tuesday informed that Gulfam, along with an accomplice was about to arrive in the city.

“Based on the input, a SWAT team — led by the ACP, Crime Branch — cordoned off an area in front of a power house in Indirapuram. Around 10.20 pm, two men arrived on a two-wheeler,” the officer said.

“When officers tried to stop them, the men instead took a sharp right before speeding away. They were chased by the SWAT team. A little later, the two-wheeler skidded. The accused subsequently opened fire at the police team with the intent to kill. Police constables Pushpendra Kumar Shukla and Sandeep Kumar sustained injuries,” he said.

Gaud added that a bullet was also fired at the ACP who had a close shave, as it hit his bullet-proof jacket.

“The officers fired in retaliation. While Gulfam sustained injuries, the other men took advantage of the situation and fled. The injured accused and the policemen were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Gulfam succumbed to his injuries,”

he said.

Gulfam, like Zeeshan, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, police said.

Gaud said the brothers were identified with the help of CCTV camera footage and tip-offs. Officers said that a pistol, two live cartridges, 10 empty cartridges and two-wheeler — stolen from Delhi — were recovered from the accused.

Zeeshan had sustained injuries during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Ghaziabad Police on Sunday night, police had said, adding that he died during treatment early Monday.

Originally from Amroha’s Syed Nagli village, the brothers were living in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad’s Khoda, police said.

An officer had said that the accused were allegedly upset with Wastik over his views on Islam. “Wastik had renounced Islam and had begun speaking publicly against Islam.”

In his complaint to the police, Wastik’s son, Usman, had said that his father was at his office in his home when two men arrived on a bike. “They stabbed him multiple times in the stomach. They also slit my father’s throat and left him only after he fell unconscious,” said Usman.

An FIR was subsequently filed under sections 109(1)(attempt to murder) and 3(5)(act done with common intention) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Loni police station, police said.

 

