Delhi: Two duped by start-up of Rs 25 lakh, case filed

Following allegations by two investors that they were defrauded to the tune of Rs 25 lakh by an IT start-up promising to launch an innovative eye scan technology, the Delhi Police have registered a case at Tughlak Road police station.

According to police, the investors met the accused persons at a five-star hotel in New Delhi area, where they also made claims that the IT start-up was in partnership with a foundation owned by a famous Indian cricketer.

However, after they made investments in the company, the accused persons did not provide proper documentation, or proofs of their investment. “The complainants then asked for a refund, but the accused handed over three cheques which bounced,” said a police officer.

The complainant, in the FIR, said that they had approached the Nizamuddin police station in 2016, however, the complaint was not registered. Later, the complainants approached a local Metropolitan Magistrate, under whose directions the police looked into the matter and found that the meetings took place at the five-star hotel in New Delhi district, following which the FIR was finally registered on Friday in New Delhi district.

“We had registered the case after a local court directed us to do so. We suspect that a group of cheaters may be involved, and will soon be arrested,” said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

The accused claimed that they had set up the IT company but were facing financial issues because of which it could not be launched, police said.

“The son of the main accused in the case also gave power point presentations through emails about the eye scan technology, and wanted to rope the complainant as a partner,” said the officer.

