Two DU students die in crash: Cops question car’s driver

Police probing the car crash Sunday, in which two Delhi University students were killed and three injured, have found that the vehicle may have been speeding and that airbags saved the lives of the 19-year-old driver and his friend seated in the passenger seat of the Honda City.

Advertising

Police said that after hitting the divider, the car toppled over and three passengers — Prabhjot Singh (18), Rubal Sama (20) and Keshav (21) — were flung out of the car because of the impact. Prabhjot, who had recently enrolled at DU’s School of Open Learning, and Rubal, a student at Daulat Ram College, were declared dead at GTB Hospital. Police said that Keshav is in a critical condition and has been shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“Eyewitnesses said that the car may have been speeding. The driver, Lakshya Malhotra (19), told us that he lost balance and the car crashed. The car has airbags for the front seats, because of which Malhotra and Arshpreet Kaur (19) survived. Malhotra received only minor injuries and was brought in for questioning Sunday,” said a senior police officer.

The five were celebrating Arshpreet’s birthday near Dilshad Garden Saturday and were returning home early Sunday morning when the accident took place.

Police said that Malhotra was not intoxicated.

Advertising

“We came to know about the accident Sunday morning after the cops called us. Arshpreet told us that they were returning home after celebrating her birthday and there were barely any other cars on the road. She said they were speeding…,” claimed Arshpreet’s father, Yagwendra Singh.

Keshav’s father, Nitin Kalra, meanwhile, said that his son was still unconscious. “He has suffered major injuries on his head and chest and underwent an operation,” he said.

Police said that Keshav and Arshpreet were “unfit” to give a statement Monday.

“We didn’t call him because we knew he was with Prabhjot, who lives near our house and is an old family friend,” added Kalra.