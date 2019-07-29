Two DU students dead after car rams divider in Shahdara

Two DU students died and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a divider in Shahdara’s Surya Nagar Sunday morning.

“We received a call at 5.40 am about an accident near a traffic signal in Surya Nagar. We rushed to the spot and took the five occupants of the car to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Doctors declared two of them dead… A white Honda City was found at the spot… the impact of the crash was such that it damaged a divider and a light pole,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

The victims have been identified as Prabhjot Singh (18) and Rubal Sama (20). Police said Keshav (21) and Arshpreet Kaur (19) suffered severe injuries while Lakshya Malhotra, who was driving the car, suffered minor injuries to his limbs.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 304 A (cause death by negligence). “Blood samples of the driver and other victims have been sent for medical examination and a report is awaited,” said a police officer.

Prabhjot’s father Virender Singh said: “He left for Kaur’s birthday party on Saturday night around 10 pm. He didn’t come home… I called him around 5 in the morning and he told us that he was reaching home in 10 minutes.”

Rubal hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Rania. She was a third-year student of Life Sciences at Daulat Ram College and stayed in a PG, said a family member.

Prabhjot was pursuing a correspondence course in Delhi University. Arshpreet Kaur is a second-year Maths (Hons) student in Vivekananda College, Vivek Vihar, while Keshav worked at a call centre.