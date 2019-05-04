Two drown while laying sewer lines in Noida

Two labourers drowned at a sewer construction site in Noida’s Salarpur late Thursday night. The labourers, Hamid and Aslam, were making a structure to lay pipes under a canal and a road when it gave away, pumping water into the narrow space. The bodies were recovered by morning, police said.

“The two were part of a team working on sewer lines in the area. An FIR has been filed against Hari Om Singh, whose company hired the labourers, for negligence leading to their death. The accused, a resident of Dankaur, is absconding,” said Prashant Kapil, SHO Sector 39.

Noida Authority officials said they had given a contract to Noida-based Hari Om Construction Company for sewer work in Sector 101. “For laying of sewer lines, the pipeline is put 18 feet deep. The workers were digging a hole for the pipe and filling it with sand when the mishap took place,” said an official.

Around 9.30 pm, the structure keeping the pit from collapsing gave way and water from the sewer started pouring in. Initially, the other labourers thought water had seeped in, so they began pumping it out using a machine. Only later, they realised two people were trapped inside.

“The company should have been careful with regard to the safety of labourers. Plus, the work was being done at night. We have suspended an official monitoring the situation and are cooperating with police,” said R K Singh, OSD Noida Authority.

Both Hamid and Aslam were migrants from Uttar Pradesh, and were living in Delhi’s Jahangirpur.

A National Disaster Response Force team of 10 people, including six divers, recovered the two bodies within four hours.