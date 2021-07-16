Two drown in swimming pool in Gurgaon hotel

Police said the four men consumed alcohol and were bathing in the pool. The two deceased started wading into the deeper part of the pool, but are suspected to have lost their balance and drowned.

Two daily wage labourers drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel on Gurgaon’s Pataudi-Hailey Mandi Road on Friday, while they were visiting the premises with two others.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Rajesh (32) and Sher Singh (40). The swimming pool was operating in violation of government orders, which have not yet permitted pools in the state to reopen due on account of the Covid pandemic.

Police said the four men consumed alcohol and were bathing in the pool. The two deceased started wading into the deeper part of the pool, but are suspected to have lost their balance and drowned.

“A complaint is being submitted by relatives of the deceased and we are in the process of lodging an FIR against the hotel officials at the hotel,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.