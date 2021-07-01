Two doctors from AIIMS assaulted, police says legal action will be taken

Police said a group of doctors went to an eatery named Verma Paranthe Walla in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar after their duty. At the eatery, they got into a fight with the owner Bhagat Singh Verma and his son Abhishek.

Two doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were allegedly thrashed by a group of men inside an eatery on Wednesday.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said, “They allegedly consumed alcohol at the place and had some argument with the owner. Two doctors and the eatery owner assaulted each other.”



The doctors sustained injuries on their faces and hands. Verma and his son Abhishek too sustained minor injuries and are stable.

Police said the statements of both parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken soon.