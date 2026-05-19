Two die, one critical in separate road accidents in Delhi within 30 hours

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Two people were killed and another sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents that took place within 30 hours of each other in Southwest and East Delhi, Delhi Police said on Monday.
The first accident came to light at around 2 am on Sunday after a PCR call regarding a crash near 31 Block, Nala Road in Southwest Delhi was received at Mayur Vihar police station, officers said. Soon, a police team reached the spot and found that a collision had occurred between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw, they added.
The deceased has been identified as Kapil, 40, a resident of Trilokpuri, police said. According to the police, Kapil was travelling in the auto-rickshaw when the accident occurred. The man riding the motorcycle was identified as Satyam, 25, also a resident of Trilokpuri. Kapil was declared dead by doctors at LBS Hospital, while Satyam sustained critical injuries and was referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment, officers added.
Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analysed as part of the investigation. Since Satyam was declared unfit to give a statement, legal action was initiated on the basis of medical evidence and available facts, officers added. According to police, a case under sections 281: (rash or negligent driving),125A (endangering life or personal safety) 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station.
The second accident took place at around 6 am on Monday near Aruna Asaf Ali Road in Southwest Delhi, after an unidentified vehicle hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rohit, 20, a resident of Mehrauli and a BSc student. He was declared dead by doctors at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, police said.
A case under various sections of the BNS has been registered at Kishangarh police station. Investigation is underway to identify the offending vehicle and trace eyewitnesses, officers said.
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