Two die, one critical in separate road accidents in Delhi within 30 hours

A case under various sections of the BNS has been registered at Kishangarh police station.

Two people were killed and another sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents that took place within 30 hours of each other in Southwest and East Delhi, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The first accident came to light at around 2 am on Sunday after a PCR call regarding a crash near 31 Block, Nala Road in Southwest Delhi was received at Mayur Vihar police station, officers said. Soon, a police team reached the spot and found that a collision had occurred between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Kapil, 40, a resident of Trilokpuri, police said. According to the police, Kapil was travelling in the auto-rickshaw when the accident occurred. The man riding the motorcycle was identified as Satyam, 25, also a resident of Trilokpuri. Kapil was declared dead by doctors at LBS Hospital, while Satyam sustained critical injuries and was referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment, officers added.