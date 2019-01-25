Two die of asphyxia from tandoor in Civil Lines room

Two men died allegedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning because of a tandoor that they kept in their room, said police.

The victims, Ranjit (45) and Chandan (25), were employed at a house in Civil Lines as a cook and helper and they lived in a 10×15 feet room inside the compound of the house.

Police said their bodies were discovered at 9 am Thursday. “When they did not wake up at their usual time, someone went to their room and discovered one lying on the bed and the other on the floor. Ranjit and Chandan cooked food in the tandoor on Wednesday night, and then took the tandoor into their room to beat the cold,” said a senior police officer.

“Prima facie it appears that one of them woke up and attempted to open the door, but collapsed due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Their families have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday,” said DCP (North) Nupur Prasad, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.