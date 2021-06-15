Two detained for ‘defacing’ AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s nameplate at North Avenue residence

An attempt was made to “deface the nameplate” of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at his North Avenue residence metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, the Delhi Police has said.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident, it added.

मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ है और चाहे मेरी हत्या कर दो, मगर कान खोलकर सुन लो भाजपाइयों प्रभु श्री राम के नाम पर बनने वाले मंदिर में चंदा चोरी नही करने दूँगा। @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/HkLZUNGktU — Ajit Tyagi (@_AjitTyagi) June 15, 2021

In a video message released after the incident, Singh said “such attacks do not scare me”. He sought to link the incident with his recent press conference in Lucknow where he alleged irregularities in land purchase for the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“My residence is barely 100 metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan. There has been an attack on my residence. I want to make it clear to the BJP government and its goons that no matter how many times you attack me, I will continue to raise my voice against corruption committed in the name of Lord Ram. I am not scared of getting murdered either. This is insulting to the 115 crore Hindus, to all those devotees of lord ram who made donations for the construction of a grand Ram Temple,” Singh said.

Soon after the incident, Delhi Police tweeted, ” An attempt was made to deface the nameplate at the residence of Shri Sanjay Singh , MP. Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on.