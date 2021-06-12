Two Delhi Police personnel ‘assaulted’ at Singhu farm protest site

Two Delhi Police assistant sub-inspectors were allegedly assaulted by protesting farmers at Singhu border on Thursday.

Police said a team of Special Branch of Delhi Police went there to check security arrangements and conditions on the ground. The two personnel were taking photos and shooting videos for the team when a group of farmers surrounded them, police said, adding that the protesters then beat up the personnel and removed them from the area.

The incident took place on Thursday.

A senior police officer from the Special Branch said, “The policemen were only doing their duty. The group lynched them. One of the policemen has severely injured his leg and the other has a fractured wrist. A complaint was filed at Narela police station and a case has been registered.”

The Delhi Police had sent a team after reports emerged that more protesters from Haryana had joined the Singhu border stir and were planning to enter the capital city.

Police said some of the accused persons have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Reacting on the incident, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the personnel were in civil clothes and the protesters must have mistaken them for “mediapersons trying to take photos without permission”.