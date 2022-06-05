Two from Delhi govt schools among new batch of civil servants

Among the over 600 candidates to clear the 2021 UPSC Civil Services exam are two former students of the Delhi government’s Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas – Lakshay Anand (24), an electrical engineer from Delhi Technological University (DTU), and Pooja Jha (25), who pursued a BDS degree at Maulana Azad Medical College.

Born and brought up in East Delhi’s Shahdara, Anand studied at RPVV, Surajmal Vihar. His father Kishori Lal (55) is a daily wage worker, and his mother Anita (50) is a homemaker. “My father lost his job during the pandemic and is currently unemployed,” said Anand, who took private tuitions to support his family. He also has two younger sisters, Khyati and Khusbhu, who are studying at Delhi University.

Anand said he became aware of the examination only after he graduated in 2019. “My friend, Himani, suggested that I should appear for UPSC. She not only believed in my abilities, but also bought the initial study material which aided in my preparation… The exam is designed to test not only your knowledge but your mental frame of mind,” he said.

As part of his preparation, Anand decided to pursue a Master’s in History from DU’s Ramjas College in 2020 – which was also his optional paper for the exam. He credits his history professor, Dr Manisha Chaudhary, who would go through his mock answers and provide feedback on the same. This was Anand’s second attempt and he secured the All India Rank 101.

He likes reading poems and is an ardent admirer of Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.

Like Anand, Pooja also chose to pursue civil services after completing her BDS course in 2019. She wanted to become a doctor after she saw a picture of renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty performing heart surgery for free for his patients. “I knew that day that I wanted to become a doctor like him,” she said. She qualified for the civil services exam in her first attempt last year and secured the All India Rank 82.

Pooja finished her schooling from RPVV, Sector-10 Dwarka, in 2014. In Class XI, she joined Avanti Fellows, an NGO which provides equitable access to high-quality colleges and professional growth for students from low-income backgrounds. She was provided a full coaching scholarship as well as access to a mentor programme to oversee her studies.

“At Avanti Fellows, I was mentored by Dr Tani who not only helped me with NEET preparation but also provided emotional support which continues till today,” she said.

She took coaching for two years but failed to qualify for a medical seat by one mark in 2014. She did, however, qualify for a dental medicine course at MAMC. “I thought I would give this (dental medicine) a chance,” she said.

In her final year, while she was completing her internship, Pooja said she realised that a career in dental medicine was not meant for her: “There is a lot of money in the field but I felt that the reason why I chose to become a doctor would not be fulfilled. I decided to prepare for the civil services in the final year.”

Pooja had enrolled at a coaching centre but could not manage classes with her hectic internship schedule and quit soon after. For a while, her UPSC dream had dissolved.

By the end of 2019, she decided to start afresh: “I decided I cannot quit just because I have fewer opportunities. I also took a gap year in 2020 where I watched videos of past UPSC toppers. I read NCERT books on specific subjects and other course material available in the market and made my own notes along the way,” she said.

Her optional subject in the exam was Anthropology. “It has a lot of overlap with biology and hence preparation was easier for me,” she added. Pooja is a fan of fictional storytelling and Jonathan Livingston Seagull is her favourite book. She also keeps reflective diaries since she was in school and writes in them daily.

Both Anand and Pooja belong to lower-income backgrounds where opportunities are less and the freedom to dream big is even lesser. For Pooja specially, the youngest of four daughters to parents Ramakant Jha (59), a peon in a private consulting company in Gurgaon and mother Rita Devi (55), the pressure to live up to expectations has always been high.

Pooja said her sisters could not clear school after Class X.

The two have a positive message for young civil services aspirants from similar backgrounds. “I would say that if I could do this without coaching and economic support then anybody can,” said Anand.

For Pooja who wants to join the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre and work in the field of women empowerment, no dream is too small to achieve. “When you come from a lower income background, you are told to curb your ambition,” she said, adding that hard work is the only way to fulfill all aspirations.

Both of them credited their school for instilling discipline in students and acknowledged their teachers for devoting adequate time to each student.