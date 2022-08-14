scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Two Delhi firefighters to be honoured by President for meritorious service during 2020 Delhi riots, Uphaar fire

In 2020, as riots broke out in Northeast Delhi and several rioters set vehicles and shops on fire, Somvir and his team responded to hundreds of calls and rushed to the areas in time.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2022 9:07:09 pm
Somvir said he has toiled in factory fires, chemical leaks, hotel fires and residential fires. He has sustained multiple injuries from the incidents but continues to serve the public. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Two firefighters of the Delhi Fire Service will be awarded for their meritorious service by the President of India on the 75th Independence Day, said officials Sunday. Assistant Divisional Officer Somvir Singh and Leading Fireman Nirmal Singh, on account of having worked on several complex projects and incidents over the years, will be awarded for their bravery.

Somvir (49) has been working with the DFS for more than 18 years and framed the fire safety and management plan for the Commonwealth Games in 2010. He was a member of the delegation sent to the Fire Service College in Marsh, the United Kingdom for a study and research programme under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “Somvir has not only worked at major fire spots but also brought many technologies and administrative changes to the department. He was the one who initiated the GPS technology at the DFS. Two years back, he attended major fire incidents during the anti-CAA/NRC protests and Northeast Delhi riots.”

In 2020, as riots broke out in Northeast Delhi and several rioters set vehicles and shops on fire, Somvir and his team responded to hundreds of calls and rushed to the areas in time. Despite the risk involved, Somvir managed his teams and attended to most of the calls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

“He was instrumental in setting up fire posts during the pandemic outside hospitals and other parts of the city. He even worked at the farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders and set up fire tenders to attend to fire calls,” said Garg.

Somvir said he has toiled in factory fires, chemical leaks, hotel fires and residential fires. He has sustained multiple injuries from the incidents but continues to serve the public.

The department said Nirmal, a 54-year-old fireman, is one of the best firefighters and rescuers at DFS. In his 26-year-long career, Nirmal has attended to thousands of fire calls successfully and rescued hundreds of people.

Advertisement

One of his exemplary works is his rescue work at Uphaar Cinema, where in 1997, a fire broke out inside the cinema hall while a movie was being screened. More than 55 people died. Officials said Nirmal was part of the team that worked for hours to douse the fire and rescue the victims.

“He has also responded to several calls from the Delhi airport, one in a Maruti showroom in Okhla and a major factory fire in Mayapuri. In 2016, a fire broke out at Vishnu Garden, and Nirmal and his team saved all nine people who were trapped in the building. He was awarded a Class-1 commendation certificate for his rescue work,” added Garg.

More from Delhi

Nirmal is known for rescue work and working on complex calls with ease. He is posted in West Delhi and still takes on 4-5 fire calls a day.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 08:25:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation
Karnataka

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre
Delhi

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement