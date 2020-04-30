Delhi: Two deaths after 3 days, 125 new cases

Behind The Screen: A healthcare worker, in protective gear and behind a screen, tests a patient at a hotel-turned testing facility in Hari Nagar, Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Behind The Screen: A healthcare worker, in protective gear and behind a screen, tests a patient at a hotel-turned testing facility in Hari Nagar, Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Delhi reported two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday after a gap of three days, taking the toll to 56. It also saw 125 new cases, with the total count now at 3,439. The rate of infection — number of patients testing positive out of all the people tested on a particular day — stood at 4.1%, down from 9.1% on Tuesday.

A few healthcare workers were among the new cases reported. Five staff at AIIMS, a nurse at the gynaecology department and four security guards, tested positive. AIIMS now has 16 cases. “We have quarantined 15-20 staff members from the department. None of them were posted in the COVID-19 ward,” said medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma.A doctor at North MCD’s Kasturba Hospital tested positive Tuesday. Seven doctors and four nurses were sent to home quarantine. At Rajan Babu TB Hospital in GTB Nagar, four healthcare workers were quarantined after a nurse tested positive. So far, over 250 healthcare workers across Delhi have contracted the disease.

North MCD spokesperson Ira Singhal said the nurse who tested positive had visited another hospital for dialysis: “They checked her before performing dialysis as she had some symptoms, they sent her to a government hospital.” The nurse was admitted after she tested positive. Though her four primary contacts, including her husband who also works in the hospital, have not shown symptoms, they have been home quarantined, said Singhal.

Meanwhile, after reports that some private hospitals were forcing patients who are admitted to undergo COVID-19 tests each week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said hospitals have been asked to conduct tests only if a patient displays symptoms.

A man admitted at Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar had claimed the hospital was forcing them to undergo weekly tests and charging Rs 4,500 for it. Responding to the claims, the hospital spokesperson said: “We had initiated testing for our patients to ensure their safety and that of our staff… With the new Union government directives, we are awaiting the Delhi government’s order on testing modalities for patients.” The Centre had asked all patients being admitted in hospitals in and around containment zones to be tested irrespective of symptoms.

D S Rana, chairman (board of management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said they are testing patients coming for dialysis and chemotherapy: “The idea is to ensure the disease is not transmitted further.”

