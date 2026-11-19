Two people were killed and six others injured after a Toyota Fortuner rammed into an auto in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Police said.

According to police, eight people were travelling in the auto rickshaw when it was hit by the SUV. Police said all eight were rushed to the hospital and an FIR registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125a (negligence endangering human life) of the BNS.

“An accident happened between a Fortuner and TSR at Yudhisthir Setu in PS Kashmere Gate on the night of 17–18th November. Subsequently, during the day, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries and Section 105 BNS (culpable homicide) was added,” said Delhi Police.