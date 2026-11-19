Two people were killed and six others injured after a Toyota Fortuner rammed into an auto in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Police said.
According to police, eight people were travelling in the auto rickshaw when it was hit by the SUV. Police said all eight were rushed to the hospital and an FIR registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125a (negligence endangering human life) of the BNS.
“An accident happened between a Fortuner and TSR at Yudhisthir Setu in PS Kashmere Gate on the night of 17–18th November. Subsequently, during the day, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries and Section 105 BNS (culpable homicide) was added,” said Delhi Police.
Police officers said that the accused is on the run. The car has been seized and further investigation is underway, they added.
Days after a similar incident
On November 11, four people, including a pregnant woman, died after another auto shared by eight passengers was rammed by a truck at Pushta Road in North-East Delhi.
A dumper truck coming from the opposite side hit the auto, overturning the vehicle. A three-year-old girl escaped unhurt in the accident. The other seven passengers were rushed to Jagparvesh Chandra Hospital, including a 6-month-old child.
“During treatment, two persons were declared brought dead by the attending doctors. The remaining six injured persons were undergoing treatment at JPC Hospital. It is further reported that one of the victims, Rakhi, who was six months pregnant, suffered a miscarriage as a result of the accident. She died a day later due to injuries on her head and abdomen,” said Delhi Police.