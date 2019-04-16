Two dead as truck catches fire in Gurgaon unit

Two people were killed and five injured after a mini-truck went up in flames inside a firecracker warehouse in Gurgaon Sunday night. Police said the factory owner and his son have been arrested.

Officials from the fire department said they received a call about the fire at Lucky Kataria Fire Works Dealer in Kadipur Industrial Area around 9.45 pm, following which four fire tenders were sent.“The fire did not spread to the warehouse but a tin shed stacked with firecrackers was gutted. The fire was extinguished in less than 10 minutes,” said Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Satyawan Samriwal.

While a CNG cylinder blast was initially suspected to have caused the blaze, police found the mini-truck’s cylinder intact after the fire was doused.

“Investigation has revealed that the vehicle had come loaded with firecrackers, and the men were unloading it. The fire seems to have started inside the vehicle, because it was completely gutted,” said Sumer Singh, DCP (West).

Of the two victims, Nepal Manto died on the spot, while the other, Satar Ramji, succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital. Manto hailed from Bihar and was the caretaker of the warehouse. Rajasthan resident Ramji had come in the mini-truck.

Two others sustained “more than 80 per cent burns” and are admitted at Safdarjung Hospital.