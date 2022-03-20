Two dead, 14 injured as dumper rams into two vehicles in Nuh

Two persons including a 12-year-old boy were killed and 14 persons were injured after a dumper carrying stones allegedly rammed into a tractor thresher and a bus, in Nuh district on NH-48 A on Saturday morning. Locals and relatives of the victims alleged police officers of the Crime Branch were chasing the dumper to check for illegal mining, and fired a gunshot flattening the dumper’s tyre, leading to the collision with a bus and a tractor thresher. Police have denied the allegations.

Locals and people from nearby villages blocked the Gurgaon-Alwar highway for several hours demanding compensation for the families of the deceased and an enquiry into the incident, which took place near Salamba village in Nuh around 7 am.

Varun Singla, SP Nuh, said, “These allegations are false. One police vehicle on routine duty was ahead of the dumper. Since the dumper was overloaded and assuming he would be flagged by police, the dumper driver took a sudden turn toward the village causing the accident. There was neither any police chase nor any firing by police. The complainant has also not alleged anything in the FIR, which has been lodged against the dumper driver.”

Ajay Veer, SHO, Sadar Nuh police station, said a Bolero car was near the dumper.

“Prima facie, it appears that the dumper driver assumed that he was being followed, lost balance, and took a sudden turn. It hit an oncoming bus and a parked tractor thresher. The bus, which was carrying more than 20 people, turned on its side. A 12-year-old boy named Abrar, who worked at a tea stall in Salamba village, and Munfarid, 26, a labourer from Rajasthan, who was standing near his tractor were killed, while 14 people were rushed to a hospital. We have registered an FIR against the dumper driver, who is absconding,” said SHO.

Police said four injured persons were referred to Delhi for treatment, and their condition is critical. The injured would be provided free treatment, and families of the deceased would be granted compensation as per the DC rate, said police.



Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed, MLA Nuh, visited the spot, and demanded an enquiry into the incident.

“A probe should be conducted and action should be taken against police officials. The incident is condemnable and shameful. I have spoken to the deputy commissioner and police chief. The families of the deceased should get proper compensation, the injured should be provided free treatment, and jobs should be given to the kin of the deceased. I had raised this matter in Vidhan Sabha too that despite no illegal mining in the area, police continue to challan dumpers,” he said.