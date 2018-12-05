Delhi: Two days on, no trace of women who went missing

Two days after nine inmates, including eight Nepalese, went missing from a Delhi government-run shelter home for girls, Delhi Police said they are still investigating the case. “We are investigating the matter… we are speaking to people of the Nepalese community in areas like Majnu ka Tila to figure out their whereabouts,” said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (eastern range).

The inmates went missing on the intervening night of December 1-2. On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered suspension of the superintendent of the home and an official of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD).

“A group of 13-14 women was moved from a shelter home in Dwarka to this one in May… most of them were survivors of human trafficking. The women did not use the main gate, as there are two guards stationed at the gate,” said an official from the shelter home on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, the home can accommodate 100 inmates. On Tuesday morning, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal visited the home: “I appeal that the case be transferred to the crime branch as it has been two days since the incident and they haven’t been found.”