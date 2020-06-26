Two days earlier than normal, monsoon arrives in Delhi: IMD

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi, recorded 2.2mm of rainfall till 5.30pm on Thursday. In the 24 hours till 8.30am on Thursday, the city recorded 14.6mm of rainfall. The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi, recorded 2.2mm of rainfall till 5.30pm on Thursday. In the 24 hours till 8.30am on Thursday, the city recorded 14.6mm of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department Thursday announced the arrival of monsoon over the capital, two days before its normal onset date.

This is the initial stage of the monsoon and heavy showers, which are normally associated with it, can be expected between July 15 and the last week of August, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire UP, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana today,” Srivastava said.

While the monsoon clouds had reached Delhi on Wednesday, to officially declare its arrival, 95% of weather stations should receive rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30am, Srivastava said. Until last year, the normal arrival date of monsoon in Delhi was June 29, which was revised to June 27 this year. Srivastava said light rain or drizzle is expected over the city on Friday, after which strong winds are likely till June 29. Rain or thundershowers are then expected June 30 onwards.

