Two days after Signature Bridge death, construction firm officials questioned

Two days after a 25-year-old motorcyclist died at Signature Bridge after an overhead cable fell on him, police have questioned officials of Gammon, the construction company that had carried out work at the bridge. DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “After registering an FIR under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against unknown persons, we have started our investigation and questioned officials of Gammon. Further investigation is underway.”

Advertising

The incident took place Wednesday night, when Pranav Mishra lost control of his motorcycle and hit a divider after an overhead cable fell on him. “We visited the bridge and found that some construction work was underway… a crane was also found near the spot. One of the cables connected with the crane appears to have snapped,” said a senior police officer. However, investigators are yet to verify if his death was caused by the cable that fell off the pillar of the bridge, or from construction work being carried out above it.

Naresh Kumar, a relative of the victim, said, “Mishra got married two years ago and was working with an inverter manufacturing unit in Peeragarhi. His company had given him a motorcycle a few months ago… the incident took place when he was heading home. We want strict action against whoever is responsible for negligence.”

He added: “Mishra called his family after reaching Wazirabad and informed them that he will reach home in about 20 minutes. He asked them to keep dinner ready for him. But when he did not reach home an hour later, the family tried calling him but found his phone switched off. His brother also went to his office looking for him. By then, police had found Mishra’s friend’s number in his vehicle’s insurance papers and contacted him.”

Police said they have not found any eyewitness so far, and are now scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events. Signature Bridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4 last year. Two students were killed after their bike rammed a divider and fell off the bridge on November 23. A day later, a 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded and hit a divider. On March 28, two people were killed and one injured after their bike skid and hit the divider.