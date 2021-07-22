Two days after Gurgaon building collapse, manager of company arrested

The incident had occurred around 7 pm on Sunday, when the structure, located in the compound of a warehouse of the company and housing its employees, came crashing down, killing three people and injuring one. (Express)

Two days after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurgaon’s Khawaspur village, police have arrested the manager of the firm in whose premises the structure was located.

“The manager of Deluxe Cargo India Private Limited, Krishan Kaushik, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The incident had occurred around 7 pm on Sunday, when the structure, located in the compound of a warehouse of the company and housing its employees, came crashing down, killing three people and injuring one. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had, on Tuesday, announced economic assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh for the survivor.

An FIR had been registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by another employee of the company, who also used to reside in the same building.

In his complaint, he had alleged that employees had repeatedly requested the owner of the warehouse and the manager of the company that they be shifted to some other accommodation since the building was “very dilapidated” and “can fall anytime”. However, their warnings went unheeded.

An FIR was registered on Monday in the incident, under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304 (death by negligence), and 34 (common intention), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), at the Farrukhnagar police station, against both the manager of the company and Ravinder Ktariya, the owner of the warehouse.