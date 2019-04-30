Ghaziabad: Two cops among six arrested

Two Ghaziabad Police personnel were among six persons booked for allegedly threatening and extorting from a property dealer on Loni border. An FIR was filed at the SSP’s orders against the accused — Indrapuri chowki in-charge Ashutosh, head constable Vijay Sharma, a retired police officer Jawed, a woman, and two brothers, Parvinder and Rakesh Khurana — Saturday.

“We received a complaint from Nawab Ali, a resident of Loni border. He alleged that following a conspiracy, a fake case was registered against him. Along with other persons, the police personnel were pressuring him for money,” said Upendra Agarwal, SSP (Ghaziabad).

As per the complaint, on March 23, a woman was allegedly sent to Nawab Ali’s house by the accused. The woman said she wanted to see a certain flat, but Ali refused as a family wedding was taking place there.

Ali was later called to Indrapuri chowki where Ashutosh and Sharma informed him that a case of rape had been registered against him by the woman.

Ali alleged the policemen snatched his cell phone and demanded Rs 60,000 from him to nullify the FIR. He also alleged they wanted to threaten the women in his family.

The woman who allegedly accused Nawab of false rape has also been named in the FIR, which has been filed under sections 384 (extortion) and 504 (criminal intimidation).