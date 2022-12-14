Two class 9 girls on way to tuition run over; street had no footover bridge

Two students died after they were hit by a car while crossing Rohtak Road in Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Sunday afternoon. They were heading to tuition classes when the accident took place. While one of them was declared dead on arrival, the other succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning.

Their families staged protests at the spot and outside MLA’s house Tuesday demanding construction of a footover bridge and a red light to prevent such accidents. According to police, a PCR call was received. The victims, Vanshika Mishra and Maanvi Chauhan, residents of Udyog Nagar were allegedly hit by a silver Swift car. The accused, Arun Sharma, has been arrested.

“Both were shifted to Pushpanjali hospital and later referred to Action Balaji hospital where Maanvi was declared dead. Due to non-availability of ventilator, Vanshika was hospitalised at Maharaja Agrasen hospital. She died during treatment on Tuesday. Their bodies have been taken for autopsy,” said DCP (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

The girls studied in class 9 at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Peeragarhi. Maanvi is survived by her parents and brother Arpit (19). Her father Dhanvir is a farmer and the family hails from Bijnor. The family said Maanvi wanted to become IAS officer and was planning to start studying for UPSC exams after school.

“My sister was studious. She would always ask for more books. I would tease her and make fun of her. She and her friend would go to tuition classes every day for Science. I was out with a friend when I found out about the accident. My sister had brutal injuries. We kept running from one hospital to another in hope of better treatment, but she died. The doctors said she had injuries on her head and chest. The road is dangerous. Had the government made a footover bridge, my sister would have been alive. It’s a wide road without traffic signs or staff. My father is caught up in police work. I am with my mother…trying to console her.” said Arpit.

Vanshika and Maanvi were classmates. The two lived in the same area and had been friends for years.

Vanshika’s father Guddu Shukla works at a Chartered Accountant’s office as a peon. The family donated Vanshika’s eyes to the hospital. They said they wanted their daughter’s death to not go in vain

Locals and students held protests and blocked the road by holding demonstrations against police and authorities. More than 250 persons marched towards AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen’s house. “The MLA had promised to make the FOB five months ago. What happened to that? There is no traffic signal at the metro pillar and road… Why is there no safety for us?” said a local.

There have been multiple reports of accidents on the stretch. In November, a 22-year-old man died while two of his friends were injured after a car hit them.

In April, an 18-year-old school student Manisha died after she and her two friends, who were injured, were hit by a car and a truck.