Two burnt to death after their van catches fire in Gurgaon, family of one lodges FIR against the other

The death of two men inside an Eeco van, which caught fire after ramming into an electric pole on Saturday evening, has led to the family of one registering an FIR against the other, alleging that the accident took place because he was driving the vehicle speedily and carelessly.

The incident took place on Tikli – Gairatpur Bas road.

According to officials from the fire department, they received a call regarding the matter at 5 pm, and one fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot.

“We were initially told that a vehicle carrying gas cylinders had caught fire so we dispatched two fire tenders. However, on the way it was clarified that the fire was in an Eeco car, so one tender was sent back,” said an official from the fire department. “The vehicle, which was equipped with a CNG cylinder, appears to have rammed into an electric pole, turned turtle, and then caught fire. Two people who were travelling inside it were burnt to death,” he said.

The deceased, both of who hail from Nuh, have been identified as Khanna, who worked as a sweeper, and Sandeep Kumar, who police said was a driver. The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint submitted by Khanna’s elder brother, Mukesh.

In his complaint, Mukesh has stated that Khanna and Kumar had gone to meet the latter’s relative in Gairatpur Bas village in Gurgaon on Saturday, and the accident took place while they were returning. The complainant was alerted to the incident via a phone call at 6.10 pm.

“We have registered an FIR in the incident under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence). Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said Inspector Dinkar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Badshahpur police station, where the FIR has been registered.