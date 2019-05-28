Two Bulgarians put skimming device at Khan Market ATM

Two Bulgarian nationals have been arrested for allegedly installing a skimming device and a camera at an ATM in Khan Market. One of the accused was allegedly caught red-handed Sunday from Khan Market, and the other was arrested from a five-star hotel in IP Extension where the two had been staying for two weeks. They were produced before a Delhi court and sent to two-day police custody.

When contacted, DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma confirmed the arrest of Tsvetelin Angelov (37) and Russlain (42) by a team led by SHO Govind Chauhan. The arrest was made with the help of a security guard, who pulled down the ATM’s shutter the moment the accused arrived.

A senior police office said Angelov was caught with the skimming device and six ATM cards and was taken to Tughlak Road police station. After his questioning, his associate was arrested from the hotel. Police said they have recovered a skimming device, two devices used to copy ATM PINs, 10 unauthorised ATM cards, and Rs 25,000 in cash. “During questioning, they told police that they visited India every other month and searched for crowded market places to install devices to clone ATM cards,” the officer said.

“They said they arrived in the capital two weeks ago… They had visited India in April, February and December. Every time, they would copy around 200 cards and siphon off money after returning home,” the officer added.

The arrest was made after the assistant V-P of the risk intelligence and control unit (RICU) of HDFC, Amit Sahni, filed an FIR at Tughlak Road police station. A case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 66-C of IT Act. “On Sunday, we received a complaint that one of our ATMs was not working in Khan Market. We sent our engineer and he informed officials that a suspicious device was installed in the ATM,” said a HDFC spokesperson.

Sources said the matter was discussed with RICU and they started questioning security personnel as well as engineers. Police scanned CCTV footage at the ATM kiosk and found a man with a mask entering the ATM and installing the skimming device and a camera in the machine.

“In order to catch the accused, it was decided to wait for the suspect and let the skimming device and camera remain at the ATM. Around 8.45 pm, Angelov came to remove his device. The security guard, Dharmvir, pulled down the shutter when the accused arrived,” the spokesperson said.