Two builders arrested in Saket building collapse case

Two persons, allegedly involved in the construction of the building in Saket’s Saidulajab that collapsed on May 30, killing six persons, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police identified them as Manish Khatri and Avinesh Gupta, who were allegedly awarded the contract to construct two additional illegal floors around three months ago.

The two were arrested from Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. Earlier, the owner of the building, Karambir Sejwal, had been arrested in connection with the case.

According to sources in the police, Khatri is the relative of Sejwal – who was arrested from his farmhouse in Green Avenue in Vasant Kunj on Monday – and has allegedly been involved in several illegal construction projects in Saidulajab and nearby areas.