Two BSF personnel dead after ambulance overturns near footbridge in Shastri Park

Two Border Security Force personnel died after an ambulance carrying six personnel rammed into a divider and overturned near Shastri Park Metro station early Monday. Police said the two men were thrown out of the ambulance and died at the spot.

The deceased were identified as constable Manoj Paswan (32) and head constable Yesbir Singh (52). They were being taken to IHBAS and Safdarjung hospital for a regular medical check-up and treatment when the accident happened.

Due to the sudden impact, Paswan and Singh fell on the road and were mowed down by the ambulance. Locals and police helped pull out all the six men and took them to different hospitals.

Police received a call around 7.30 am. Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast) said, “Paswan was declared dead at GTB hospital while Singh succumbed to injuries at Jag Parvesh Chandra hospital. They were being taken to IHBAS and Safdarjung hospital for treatment but there were some issues with a tyre, causing the crash.”

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against unknown persons.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased, both hailing from UP’s Shamli, were called to Delhi after autopsy.

Singh’s family said he was a heart patient and had undergone an operation recently. He was going from his Rohini camp to the hospital for medicines when the accident took place.

BSF officials said ASI Arun Kumar Pal and HC K S Gupta, who were also in the ambulance, are undergoing treatment. HC Rajneesh Kumar and Ct Praveen Kumar are stable and have been discharged.