Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Two boys rob Delhi shop owner at gunpoint, apprehended

The police have recovered one locally made gun from the youngsters.

delhi robbery, indian expressThe complainant stated that two boys entered his shop and robbed him of Rs 1,500 at gunpoint. (File Representational Photo)
The Delhi Police have apprehended two minors who allegedly barged into a shop with weapons on Tuesday and robbed the owner at gunpoint in Rohini’s Prem Nagar, officers said. The police have recovered one locally made gun from the youngsters.

The police said that the accused, aged 16 years, were residents of Suleman Nagar, and one of them had criminal antecedents.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said that a police team reached the spot on February 28 after they received a call regarding a robbery at a shop. The complainant stated that two boys entered his shop and robbed him of Rs 1,500 at gunpoint, the officer said.

The police have registered a case of robbery. The police examined the CCTV footage that showed the two armed boys robbing the shop owner.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 12:56 IST
