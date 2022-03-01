Two booked for sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy in Gurugram

Two men have been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in Gurugram, the police have said. The police said the incident took place in June 2020, but the victim, who worked as domestic help, recently shared his ordeal with his parents, following which a complaint was reported and a First Information Report (FIR) registered.

According to the police, the 16-year-old boy alleged in the complaint that he was sexually assaulted by his employer and one of his friends.

Subhash Boken, a spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said, “Two people have been named in the FIR. A preliminary probe has found that the accused are absconding. A police team had gone to Rajasthan to trace them. The incident took place in 2020 and was reported to the police on Sunday after the victim confided in his parents.”

A police officer, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The victim said that after the incident, he was traumatised and had asked his employer’s friend for assistance. The victim alleged that the employer’s friend also sodomised him. We have initiated a probe. The boy has not shared complete details of the incident.”

Police said the boy’s statement was recorded before a magistrate and he was provided counselling by the child welfare committee officials. Police are trying to find out the background details of both the suspects.

The FIR was registered against the two accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women’s police station east late on Sunday.